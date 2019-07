Food This KFC in Hialeah has a secret item on their menu: flan July 25, 2019 01:59 PM

Flan is being served at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hialeah. During the 1960s, a former restaurant sous chef from Cuba, Baldomero Gonzalez, made flan as part of a staff meal. The original chef has died, but his recipe is a well kept secret.