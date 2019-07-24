Pair your croquetas with fancy craft cocktails at this new Westchester restaurant

Cuban Coffee 101: Everything to know about how to order coffee in Miami Miami runs on coffee — but don’t come here looking for a tall, non-fat latte with a caramel drizzle. Cuban coffee is the center of our universe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami runs on coffee — but don’t come here looking for a tall, non-fat latte with a caramel drizzle. Cuban coffee is the center of our universe.

Croquetas are life in Westchester. And now there’s a new place to get them - along with some of the best craft cocktails in Miami.

La Mesa restaurant is opening next month, and of course it’s opening in a strip mall. This is Westchester, after all. But such a spot worked just fine for Dos Croquetas, where people lined up for three hours on opening night just to get croquetas and beer.

La Mesa is aiming a little higher. The restaurant will serve croquetas, of course, as required by law in Miami. But there will also be a ventanita bakery and a bar by Cocktail Cartel, where you can order trendy drinks like the Caribeña Mule-lata (think Moscow mule) and a Westchester Aperol Spritz with Prosecco and grapefruit soda.

If you’re croquetaed out - which we are not sure is even possible - you can order other Miami staples like the 305 Cuban sandwich (you probably can guess what’s on that). There will also be items like Masitas Oriente, which is an Asian twist. Croquetas, of course, are available upon request.

You can get life's necessities - croquetas and cafecito - at La Mesa. Gabriel Gutierrez

Local Chef Frankie Zerquera, who recently managed Gigi and Bardo in Midtown and opened Burger ‘N Brew in Hialeah, curated the menu.

“La Mesa joins the ranks of elevated and curated dining in the most unassuming of residential neighborhoods.,” he said in a press release. “We want to be known for bringing the best in Miami food to the table.”

Paella is also on the menu. Gabriel Gutierrez

He has no issue with the location. Did we mention this is in Westchester?

“Yes, we’re tucked away in a strip mall, but that’s the charm,” he said in the release. “La Mesa guarantees a party and a good meal just beyond its doors.”

Cocktail Cartel will serve up the drinks at La Mesa. Gabriel Gutierrez

The ventanita will be open daily until 6 p.m., selling items like pastelitos de guayaba, empanadas, tres leches, flan and the most important item in the world (Cuban coffee). You can also order pastelitos tableside with what the restaurant calls “a fun twist.” Pastelitos are fun even without the twist so we are excited.

La Mesa will also offer a daily brunch menu from 11 a.m.-4 p.m, and there are daily happy hours from 3-8 p.m. and an evening happy hour from 10 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday.

Looks like a good place to take a selfie to us. Gabriel Gutierrez

La Mesa

Where: 8872 SW 24th St, Miami,

Opening: Aug. 8