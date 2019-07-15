This NYC staple known for its homemade Italian sandwiches just opened in South Beach

Regina's Grocery

You can get a piece of New York City cool without all the grime, crowds and graffiti (this writer is from Manhattan, so gets a pass).

Lower East Side staple Regina’s Grocery opened July 15 at Urbanica The Meridian Hotel in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth area, aka SoFi.

Big city dwellers flock to this Italian market/restaurant for the bad-ass, freshly made sandwiches, with locally sourced charcuterie, and bread from New York’s famed Sullivan Street Bakery. Think mouthfuls of meatballs, sausage with peppers and roast beef.

“We grew up with family owned delis and pork stores serving home-cooked Italian specialties and big, delicious sandwiches all around us,” says owner Roman Grandinetti. “They were places where people from around the neighborhood of all different stripes would commune, laugh, eat and love. These memories made us who we are, and we wanted to introduce the Italian-American classics you would find in New York City to Miami.”

You’ll feel at home right away: Regina’s offers communal tables and a “family tree” of signature sandwiches, each named for a Grandinetti relative. The most popular is probably the Cousin Anthony, a chicken parm with arugula and balsamic. You may find a framed picture of the guy on the wall, among the memorabilia.

Watching your carb intake? Customers can turn any signature sammie into a salad.

“If we got it, we throw it on top!” says Roman’s mom, co-owner/namesake Regina Grandinetti.

Also available for purchase in the store area are homemade sauces and spreads made by mama herself, as well as imported grocery items from Italy.

Details: 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; reginasgrocery.com. Open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.