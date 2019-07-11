This pizza restaurant in Kendall is selling just the crust. Carbs be damned.

There are two types of pizza fans in this world: those who love the crust, and those who ignore it.

For the person who ditches the cheesy, saucy goodness for the carb-loaded remains, Villa Italian Kitchen has something especially for you.

After receiving a “record number” of consumer inquiries, VIK decided to put pizza crust — made fresh daily in house — on the menu, starting Thursday, July 18. You get the chewy meets crispy part sans the slice.

Six servings fit into a plate shaped like a slice for $2.75.





“We are huge pizza crust fans at Villa Italian Kitchen,” said spokeswoman Mimi Wunderlich. “We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea.”





Obvious question: What’s different than just serving patrons pieces of bread?

“Our crust is much better than just any old bread,” Villa Restaurant Group’s Chief Operating Officer Andrew Steinberg told Miami.com. “That’s like saying that ordering a filet mignon is ‘just ordering beef.’ It’s obviously a much more high-quality experience.”

Commenters on the eatery’s Insta post announcing the “Just the Crusts” meal were mixed.

“Yeesssssss!”

“This seems like an April fools thing.”

“Just give me all six pizzas and stop playin.”





Details: Villa Italian Kitchen, Dadeland Mall, 7535 N Kendall Dr., 305-665-9170. More locations in Broward at villaitaliankitchen.com



