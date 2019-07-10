This hidden seafood spot is hard to find and local boaters like to keep it a secret

Grilled lobster tails at Black Point Grill lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com

Black Point Ocean Grill is hard to find and locals like to keep it secret.

Tucked in the Black Point Park & Marina in Cutler Bay, the restaurant offers a Key West vibe with seafood — it’s named for the place boaters drop anchor for a break on the way to the Keys. Located in a sprawling complex, it has a central bar room where surf boards hang overhead. Or sit at the waterfront deck shaded by sun cloths, where you might sight a dolphin, manatee or saltwater crocodile surfacing in the lagoon.

Whether you arrive by car or boat, there’s always a spot at this hideaway owned by the Duffy’s Sports Grill founder, Robert Gregory, who took over the fuel docks here and started it as a tiny watering hole.

Start With These Dishes

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Linda Bladholm lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com

Nothing like smoked fish dip to whet your appetite here. It is made from a blend of mahi, whitefish and kingfish, served in a deep-fried flour tortilla shell. Or order a half or full pound of peel-and-eat shrimp with cocktail sauce and lemon. It’s messy work but rewarding to eat.

Linda Bladholm lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com

There’s also cracked conch lightly breaded and flash fried. The crisp pieces come with a sweet-chili-citrus-ginger sauce. Or get a bowl of velvety lobster bisque with a hint of sweet nutty sherry. Crab chowder is often a special, topped with mustard sauce and hot paprika.

Share These Dishes

Linda Bladholm lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com

Sandwiches and entrees here are hefty enough for sharing. Check the chalkboard on entering for specials like the smoked salmon BLT on toasted rye with basil-caper aioli. Grilled Florida lobster tail in lemon garlic butter appears often with dirty rice and the vegetable of the day.

Main dishes include fish and chips made with beer battered Atlantic cod with tartar sauce and malt vinegar. A shrimp platter (fried, blackened or grilled) comes with fries and slaw. And the seafood Alfredo is linguine tossed with sauteed shrimp and scallops in lobster cream sauce. You can also get a trio of blackened mahi or shrimp tacos with lime-cilantro slaw, black bean salsa and sour cream with two sides.

Land lubbers can go for the chimichurri-marinated grilled skirt steak with rice, black beans and corn on the cob with cilantro lime butter. Or a hearty Reuben sandwich. This is a place for celebrating life with a water view in South Miami.

Save Room For Dessert

Linda Bladholm lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com

Get the house-made Key lime pie with a buttery Graham cracker crust and pouf of whipped cream.

Black Point Ocean Grill in the Black Point Marina

Address: 24775 SW 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay

Contact: 305-258-3918, blackpointoceangrill.com

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Prices: Appetizers $8-$18, Soups $6, sandwiches $11-$14, entrees $15-$21, desserts $6-$7

F.Y.I. Happy hour Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-6 p.m., free parking