This build-your-own pizza joint from Texas is opening in Miami this week. There will be free slices

There are few words in the English language that spark as much joy as “free.”

Put that together with the best food on earth, pizza, and you’re going to see some happy people on Thursday.

That’s when Neapolitan build-your-own pizza bar Urban Bricks will open the doors of its first Miami location, and throw a big old party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s the 20th location for the San Antonio based national brand. A location on Miracle Mile is set to open soon.

Patrons will be able to partake in what this place is known for: customizing their own pies with homemade dough and “real, fresh ingredients.“ Favorites include Buffalo Chicken, White Shroom and Queen Margherita.

Complimentary cheese slices will be handed out throughout the event, which features a live DJ.

“There are no shortage of amazing pizza spots in Miami,” says Urban Bricks franchise owner Daniel Brener. “We hope to give locals a destination where they can create custom pizzas, pastas, salads and more that reflect the colorful personalities that can only be found in the Magic City, offering a unique dining experience for each guest.”

Details: 6144 S Dixie Highway, South Miami; 786-388-0606; Urbanbricks.com.