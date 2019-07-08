Mango lovers, Salty Donut and Michael Schwartz made a new doughnut. Here’s how to get it

The Salty Donut and chef Michael Schwartz have collaborated on a mango and coconut croughnut Handout

Say this three times fast: mango-coconut croughnut.





Better yet, skip the tongue twister and get your mouth around the latest Salty Donut creation in collaboration with one of Miami’s best-known chefs, Michael Schwartz. The two have teamed up for a mango and coconut croughnut that takes the best of what each does and puts it into one tempting bite.

Schwartz, a James Beard award winner long known for his use of seasonal, local ingredients, helped develop this version for Salty Donut as mangoes are mango season hits full stride.

Handout

It starts with the shop’s usual 24-hour raised brioche dough, turned into a croughnut — a combination croissant and doughnut first innovated by Dominique Ansel in New York. It’s rolled in pineapple-infused sugar, filled with mango and coconut custard and topped with dollops of coconut buttercream and chewy pate de fruit candies.

The doughnuts cost $4.75 apiece and will be available July 13-21 at both Salty Donut locations in Wynwood and South Miami.

The Salty Donut

50 NW 23rd St #112, Wynwood

6022 South Dixie Hwy., South Miami