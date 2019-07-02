Food
Doral is getting a vegan restaurant and the food looks too pretty to eat
Want to eat food that’s as pretty as it is nutritious?
Laborejo, which touts itself as “Miami’s first organic gastrolab,” promises that.
Judging by the gorgeous pictures, we are apt to believe these folks.
Opening Sunday at 7800 NW 25th Street, in Doral, Laborejo means “workshop” in the ancient Esperanto language.
The owners say they want patrons to “take part in a unique and sensorial experience never before lived;” meals are a mix of “harmonic and balanced flavors.”
The innovative menu is aimed at not just vegans, pescatarians, vegetarians, but those with a preference for organic or vegetable-based dishes. All produce is locally sourced and will be featured based on availability.
Think sushi made with fire roasted Beyond Meat (a plant based burger), mango chutney and pickles, topped with chimichurri and blood orange glaze; eggplant tacos with green mole, pumpkin seeds and tomatillo; and avocado pizza.
Desserts are all vegan and each represent one of the four elements, earth, air, fire and water. What that means we have yet to figure out.
“The days of eating boring healthy food are gone,” reads a caption alongside pics of photogenic displays on its Facebook page. “Our flavors [will] blow your mind from the first bite.”
Details: Laborejo, 7800 NW 25th St., Unit 15, Doral; 786-391-1583; laborejo.com; Opens July 7
