Where’s Velvet Creme? This Little Havana doughnut shop suddenly changed its name

The original Velvet Creme Doughnuts

Velvet Creme Doughnuts’ on-again, off-again relationship with Miami is, well, off again — at least for now.





The partners who combined to open a retail shop in Little Havana in 2017 have split, and the name of the doughnut shop has been changed to 3Dough5 doughnuts. Robert Taylor, whose late father-in-law founded Velvet Creme in Miami 1947, retains the name and has plans to open other stores in the future using the original Velvet Cream recipe. His partner, Jorge Rios, keeps the store with a new name at the same location, 1555 SW Eighth St.

“We just didn’t see eye to eye,” Taylor said. “I got the brand back. It’s my family’s name. For me, it’s a win, because we brought the brand back and now I’ll take it where it needs to go.”

Taylor’s father-in-law, Jim Hadler, founded Velvet Creme with an initial store in Little Havana and handed it down to his son, Gary. But when Gary Hadler fell ill in 2000 (and later died), the store closed and the property it sat on was later redeveloped.

Taylor, a retired Miami Beach police detective, brought back the brand using the original recipe. He sold the doughnuts directly to grocery stores and, later, out of a food truck, before opening a new location on Southwest Eighth St. He said he’s looking for locations to open a new brick-and-mortar spot but had to wait for the legal loose ends to be tied up after a year of negotiations.