43 pieces of rodent poop, 48 flies and handwashing issues in restaurant inspection fails

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

Much like this week for those with a job or not working on a holiday, “abbreviated” could describe this Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed inspection.

So, let’s get to it so you can get back to remembering to pack the sunscreen, especially if you didn’t come with a lifetime supply of melanin.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. We don’t control who gets inspected or how strictly the inspector interprets guidelines. We report without passion or prejudice, but with a side order of humor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In alphabetical order:

Bap Bistro, 149 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise — In giving Bap the once over, the inspector left no stone unthrown: 41 total violations with 12 high priority violations.

If you’re looking for an upside, the only hairy things with legs among the high priority violations were humans.

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.”

“Employee touched her face with hands, then touched cutting board and takeout container without washing hands first. Employee used cellphone, then portioned green onions without washing hands first.”

And pants drying is not approved. “Employee went from cleaning , then wiped wet hands on side of pants and then handled clean bowl without washing hands first.”

“Employees cut cabbage with bare hands then placed in walk in cooler.”

By the way, if you ate here and thought your food had a little extra texture that seemed like Lee Press-On Nails: “Employee with artificial nails/nail polish working with exposed food without wearing intact gloves.”

Humans didn’t create all the moving problems. There were flies, flies, flies, yeah, 48 of them by the inspectors count. They were concentrated in the rear prep area “landing on shelving, pots and pans, food storage shelving and containers of food” (15), by the ice machine and mop sink (10), in the men’s room (another 15). One landed on a cleaned and sliced sanitizer.

We’re not sure how the slicer was sanitized as the inspector saw there was “No hot running water at three-compartment sink. Hot water shut off.”

We’re also not sure how that’s an Intermediate violation, by rule. The three-compartment sink is where cookware gets sanitized.

“In-use utensil stored in standing dirty water less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit at front counter. Spatulas in water at 84F by grill.”

Basic cleaning problems led to many Basic violations.

“Soil residue in food storage containers. Observed spice containers on top of microwave soiled.”





“Microwave exterior soiled. Walk-in cooler door soiled. Exterior of chest freezer and gaskets soiled. Gaskets soiled reach-in cooler at front line.”

“Cutting board(s) stained/soiled in rear prep area.”

The inspector dropped a Stop Sale on cooked sushi rice, which needed to be at 135 degrees, but was at 79 degrees and had been so for five hours.

Prepped onions weren’t covered in the walk-in cooler.

Despite the plethora of violations, the Bap got it together to pass inspection the following day.

Norb’s Moonshine & More, 342 E. McNab Rd., Pompano Beach — If this place has a Tom, he’s sleeping on the job because at least one Jerry marked some territory.





“Approximately 10 dry rodent droppings on the floor under the three-compartment sink at the bar on the west side and five dry droppings under the soda storage in the same area...approximately six dry rodent droppings on the floor under the cooktop and two under the three-compartment sink...approximately 12 dry (droppings) near the back door under a shelf and two dry rodent droppings on a shelf under the prep table next to the fryer.

“Approximately six in grease inside the fryer equipment door, unable to determine if fresh or dry.”

Wonder if the inspector originally counted the “three dead roaches next to the back door under a shelf” as rodent poop before taking a closer look.

The kitchen handwashing sink didn’t have any soap, but did have soiled wiping cloths. It’s unclear if this was the same handwashing sink that was “blocked by wood shelf and container on top.”

Also, we have to wonder what those cloths wiped to get soiled. Because, they certainly didn’t wipe down the walk-in cooler shelves (“build-up of mold-like substance on non-food contact surface”) and/or the walk-in freezer shelves (“soiled with encrusted food debris”).

Norb’s got it together enough to get open the next day, June 21.