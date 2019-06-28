Pretend you’re in a European garden without the airfare at this new Grove spot

Il Giardino is styled like a European Garden.

Sometimes, you just need to relax in a quiet European garden without all the expense of traveling to Europe.

You can do just that at Il Giardino, the new restaurant now open at the Mr. C Coconut Grove Hotel.

The restaurant serves breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m., with smoothies, avocado toast (with or without smoked salmon), ham and cheese croissants and other baked goods.

Lunch and dinner menus are simple, featuring salads such as chicken salad, arugula, artichoke and shaved Parmesan cheese; burrata with heirloom tomatoes and tuna with cannellini beans, frisée and sweet onions. There’s also a charcuterie board and different types of tramezzini, the triangular sandwiches so popular in Italy.

For dessert, there’s tiramisu and lemon pie, among other choices.

Il Giardino also features a daily happy hour from 5-8 p.m. A buy-one-get-one Negroni offer ends at the end of June, but there are more specials to come.

Il Giardino

Where: Mr C Coconut Grove Hotel, 2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami