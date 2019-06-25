This sushi favorite from Austin, Texas, is coming to Wynwood

Is Wynwood ready for another sushi restaurant?

Can there ever be enough sushi restaurants in Miami?

Apparently not, because a new one is coming to Wynwood.

The Austin-based Uchi is opening its first restaurant in Florida and its second restaurant outside of Texas (in addition to restaurants in Austin, Dallas and Houston, there’s an Uchi Denver).





Why Miami?

Uchi Kinoko Nabe, one of the items on Uchi’s menu.

“There are few cities as dynamic as Miami,” Uchi chef and owner Tyson cole said in a press release. “For a concept like Uchi - always striving to find new and unexpected flavor and texture combinations - the beautiful location, mix of cultural influences and thriving arts community - make it an incredibly exciting location for us.”

The restaurant will be located in Wynwood 25, a new mixed-used development in the neighborhood.

The menu, in addition to sushi, includes makimono, yakimono and tempura, with most dishes designed to be shared.

The Brussels sprouts are sure to be popular in Wynwood.

Uchi Miami

Where: 252 NW 25th St. Miami

Opening: Summer 2020