Get free doughnuts and a selfie with Amara La Negra at the new Happy Place Donuts location

Afro-Latina sensation Amara La Negra of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” fame is hosting the grand opening of Happy Place Donuts’ newest location at 1144 Ocean Drive. Expect red carpet fanfare and free donuts for the first fifty in line at 1 p.m. on June 27.

Amara, straight off her appearance on the Latin stage at LA Pride, will be available for selfies and a meet and greet with fans until the party’s over at 3 p.m.

The second location of the Sugar Factory’s Española Way doughnut shop will offer the same rainbow donuts, s’mores donuts and sweet empanadas from Empanadalicious created by Amara’s mother, Mami Ana.

New to the second location are the Happy and Healthy breakfast and lunch menus, making that rainbow doughnut seem like less of a diet buster.

Details: Happy Place Grand Opening, 1-3 p.m. June 27, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach