This ‘Nuevo Latino’ restaurant returns to South Beach — but with a new chef in the kitchen

A familiar restaurant from Miami’s mango gang era is coming back — but with different chef in the kitchen.

The Gates Hotel South Beach bought the name and the rights to Douglas Rodriguez’s OLA and is bringing the Nuevo Latino chef’s restaurant concept back.

Opened quietly in early June in the space that housed the Mexican Agaveros Cantina, the 2019 OLA features a menu by executive chef Carlos Castro and a fusion of pan-Latin, Spanish and Caribbean cuisines.

Because it’s in a hotel, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and all three menus carry that pan-Latin twist. But the most OLA of the three meals is dinner, which include Sugar Cane Tuna served with adobo-rubbed and seared tuna, malanga goat cheese fondue, spinach and shrimp escabeche as well as a selection of assorted ceviches. There’s also a decidedly un-Latin Hamachi Nikkei with yuzu, Thai basil, togarashi, cilantro, sweet soy glaze, crushed seaweed and sesame seeds.

A fixed-price lunch at $35 offers choice of starter, main course and dessert which is a pretty good deal considering the Sugar Cane Tuna dish checks in at $42.

But perhaps the coolest offering is the Ceviche & Mojito Making 101 Class in which you get to prepare your favorite ceviche and cocktail in a chef- and mixologist-led class.

OLA

The Gates Hotel South Beach, 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach