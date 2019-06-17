Do you have the best mangoes in Miami? The winner will be crowned at this mango party at Lincoln Eatery

Mangoes are a hazard. Stacy Zarin Goldberg/The Washington Post

For those looking to take Miami’s seasonal mango mania one step further than stealing the fruits of your neighbor’s prolific backyard tree, the Lincoln Eatery has partnered with Taste of Redland and tapped the OG mango gangster Chef Allen Susser to host the most Miami mango party ever.

Get ready for Bingo, Bango, That’s My Mango, a family friendly fruity-and free event taking place June 30 at the Miami Beach food hall. In addition to live music, food samplings, games and live demos, there will be mangoes, lots of them. In fact, each of the Lincoln Eatery’s 13 vendors will create a custom, mango-inspired dish using varieties of the unofficial Miami fruit straight from area farms.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Feel free to sample as many as you can handle via a mango-inspired riff on Bingo. If mango is not your jam, Taste of Redland will be offering all sorts of tropical fruits including lychee, avocado and passion fruit for tasting and for purchase.

While you analyze the finer points of mango chutney, the wee ones will enjoy games, face painting and balloon animals. Susser and his pals from The National Mango board will judge a mango contest for the biggest, smallest, juiciest and even ugliest. Anyone can submit their entry before the judging which starts at 3 p.m. The winner gets their very own mango trophy.

Chef Allen Susser

“Our mango fest is a delicious celebration of our community’s diversity,” Susser says. “So many locals share their culture through food and we are delighted to bring them together.”

Again, not everyone loves mangoes, but everyone will love the opportunity to donate their surplus to the Miami Rescue Mission, so bring the unwanted bounty with you and do a mango mitzvah.

IF YOU GO:

What: Bingo, Bango, That’s My Mango

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30

Where: The Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln.