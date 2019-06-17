Moldy peppers, rodent dung and lizard poop. That and more shut down these restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

This week’s “Sick and Shut Down List” of restaurants shut down for at least the day after failing inspection once again touches Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

And, for the first time, it includes lizard poop.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. We don’t control who gets inspected or how strictly. We report without passion or prejudice, but with a dash of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Bollywood Biryani, 8270 Griffin Rd., Davie — Normally, we open with the living, moving violations, but this time we thought we’d start with “Food with mold-like growth. Six green peppers in walk-in cooler.”

Those peppers got caught in a storm of Stop Sale orders along with a bunch of food that had been either not refrigerated, in a refrigerator that needs repair or a refrigerator that had a door left wide open like they’re trying to cool the whole neighborhood). So, out went cooked rice, rice and chicken, rice and goat, marinated chicken, cooked chicken, and Tamarind sauce fixed two or three days before, but still too warm.

Oh, and the dishwasher had no chlorine sanitizer. Encrusted food debris decorated the inside of the microwave.

As far as the roaches, four ran at the front counter, two climbed the wall by the three-compartment sink and 12 lay dead by the ice machine at the front counter. Another nine lay dead under the cookline prep table, which is really disconcerting if they’d just finished dining on the prep table.

Bollywood was back dancing Wednesday.





Firehouse Subs, 1920 NE Fifth Ave., Boca Raton — Some impolitely regular rodents got the Firehouse closed Tuesday.

No way to dry hands at the handwashing sink won’t get you shut down, especially if the manager scrambles and finds paper towels. Three Basic violations won’t get you shut down.

But the inspector stopped the subs on “Three dry droppings found under the handwashing sink in the kitchen and three dry droppings by the rear entrance. One lizard dropping by rear entrance.”

Later Tuesday, after the manager cleaned and sanitized the poopy areas, Firehouse passed re-inspection.

Kyojin Japanese Seafood Buffet, 6212 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami — What did the inspector see on Wednesday’s drop-in visit?

“Approximately 15 live roaches in the back area of the kitchen dry storage next to the water heater on the door of the water heater room and on the floor next to the three-compartment sink area.”

No soap or way to dry hands at the handwash sink.

“Clam/mussel/oyster tags not marked with the last date served.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

The buffet was back open after Thursday’s re-inspection.