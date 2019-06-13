Milk Bar is taking its show on the road - and opening a pop-up in Miami Beach

The Milk Bar truck will be here to ruin your diet this summer. / Photo by Mackenzie Smith Kelley.

Milk Bar knows what Miami needs in the summer.

The dessert-and-bakery concept, created by Chef Christina Yosi of the Momofuko restaurant group, has announced its first ever All You Can Treat Tour, and Miami is one of the destinations for this new summer pop-up.

Milk Bar’s dessert food truck will also be heading to Dallas, Chicago and Minneapolis, but let’s face it: it’s the Miami dates we care about.

The restaurant announced its intentions on Twitter:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All You Can Treat Tour is HERE. Have treats, will travel. Are you ready? #AllYouCanTreatTour https://t.co/dkDKhidd1w pic.twitter.com/QCHDxQ0nY5 — Milk Bar (@milkbarstore) June 13, 2019

The Milk Bar truck rolls into town Aug. 17-18, and it’ll be parked at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach (giving you a good reason to pop by even though it’s not stone crab season). You can grab some Cereal Milk soft serve ice cream - one of its specialties - and maybe even some tour merchandise.

We don’t have a time yet, but follow @milkbarstore on Twitter for more information or sign up for updates at milkbarstore.com

Joe’s Stone Crab is located at 11 Washington Ave.