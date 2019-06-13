Food
Milk Bar is taking its show on the road - and opening a pop-up in Miami Beach
Milk Bar knows what Miami needs in the summer.
The dessert-and-bakery concept, created by Chef Christina Yosi of the Momofuko restaurant group, has announced its first ever All You Can Treat Tour, and Miami is one of the destinations for this new summer pop-up.
Milk Bar’s dessert food truck will also be heading to Dallas, Chicago and Minneapolis, but let’s face it: it’s the Miami dates we care about.
The restaurant announced its intentions on Twitter:
The Milk Bar truck rolls into town Aug. 17-18, and it’ll be parked at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach (giving you a good reason to pop by even though it’s not stone crab season). You can grab some Cereal Milk soft serve ice cream - one of its specialties - and maybe even some tour merchandise.
We don’t have a time yet, but follow @milkbarstore on Twitter for more information or sign up for updates at milkbarstore.com
Joe’s Stone Crab is located at 11 Washington Ave.
