These adorable mini pies fit in colorful Wynwood. But will you still fit into your pants?

Pink Pie's individual-sized pies add color to Wynwood

Here’s the best selling point for Pink Pie: Adorable mini pies you don’t have to share. These lovely three-inch individual pies are nestled in colorful Wynwood. Start with a savory one (or two) and end with a sweet mini pie.





The shop, like Wynwood, has an industrial urban look with lots of concrete, white subway tile and a neon sign proclaiming “Don’t Be Shy. Try Some Pie.”

The husband-and-wife duo, Michael McGowan and Paloma Machado-McGowan, worked in Michelin-starred New York restaurants, but returned to Michael’s hometown of Hollywood to open their first Pink Pie at the weekly Yellow Green Farmers Market. They wanted to stand out at the vast market so they hung a neon pie sign out front and earned their name.

Start with a Savory Pie and a drink

Order a latte, cappuccino, nitro cold brew, pour over or cortado coffee. Or try a pie milkshake with vanilla or chocolate ice cream and half a pie on the edge of the glass like a lime wedge.

Start the day with a breakfast mini pie with egg, asiago and cream cheeses and bacon. There’s also chicken with caramelized onion confit with a Ritz cracker crust. Or try the feijoada pie, a nod to the black bean and pork stew that is the national treasure of Brazil, Paloma’s home country.

Finish with a Sweet Pie

There’s so much to choose from. Flavors change with the seasons, but there’s always Key lime pie topped with torched meringue and a pie with an Oreo crust filled with creamy Nutella.

Rotating pies include s’mores with graham cracker crust and cold-smoked chocolate filling topped with burnt marshmallow. Pistachio butter-white chocolate has a graham crust topped with crushed pistachios. The tiramisu pie has a lady finger crust. And the banana cream fills a housemade Nilla cookie crust. The mini salted caramel pie with oatmeal cookie crust is dense and gooey topped, topped with pretzels. And since this is Miami, naturally there’s a guava and cream cheese pie.

Vegans can opt for a dulce de leche made with coconut milk in a gluten free crust. Other offerings are a warm mini pie a la mode and pie’scream. This is a choice of two sweet pies sandwiched with a scoop of ice cream.

Pink Pie Original Mini Pie Co.

Address: 170 NW 26th Street, Wynwood

Contact: 954-744-0214, pinkpie.com

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Prices: $3.50 per savory pie, sweet pies $3.50 for one, $6 for two, $11 for four, $15 for six, $19 for eight and $28 for a dozen

F.Y.I. Also available Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Yellow Green Farmers in Hollywood