Does your dad need a bromosa for Father’s Day? Here’s where to take him.

Mothers get all the attention.

When it’s Mother’s Day, there are brunches, mimosas, flowers. Father’s Day often gets ignored.

But not this year. We’ve found a few ways to celebrate with Dad. Most of them seem to involve meat and beer. But not all. There is apparently something called a “bromosa” and we like that idea.

So if you want to celebrate Dad’s big day, here’s what to do.

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

This spot co-owned by Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem will offer dads a free draft beer with every order of baby back ribs ($36) or prime ribeye ($41) for dinner.

2956 NE 199th St., Aventura

Ad Lib

Treat dad to charred New York Strip made with stewed carrot and habanero pureé served with confit potatoes guajillo and drizzled with a toasted garlic vinaigrette. Available for dinner June 15-16.

2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral

Fathers can indulge in brunch dishes like a breakfast flatbread or skirt steak and eggs paired with a Bromosa - yes, that’s what you think it is - or half-price draft beer. Complimentary Polaroid photos will also be passed out to each dad in attendance.

8300 NW 36th St., Doral

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

Treat dad to live music and unlimited cocktails from noon-4 p.m. while he enjoys a buffet of slow-cooked meats, succulent seafood, vegetables, sweetbreads and more. All fathers receive a complimentary hand-rolled cigar and guests will receive a day pass to Faena Beach. Brunch priced at $95 for adults and $45 children (ages 5-12).

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Malibu Farm

Dads can enjoy a bucket of some of Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.’s most popular beers including Miami Pale Ale, Siren Saison, Amber Ale, Double Nine IPA and more for $30.

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

PM Buenos Aires Fish & Steak House

From 1 p.m. until 11 p.m PM Buenos Aires Fish & Steak House will offer several ways to honor Dad with menu specials like Macallan Mac and Cheese ($12), and a platter of assorted cheeses and dried fruits paired with Macallan Sherry Oak 12-Year. Fathers will also be gifted a special handmade cigar rolled onsite by a professional cigar roller.

1453 S Miami Ave., Miami

Smith & Wollensky

Challenge dad to tackle the 44-ounce Snake River Farms Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye which is served on a custom designed rack and sliced table-side for an interactive dining experience. You can help him out, though. The order serves two.





1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Stefano Versace

All dads get a free cold beer and cheese fries.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr. Miami





Tanuki

Miami Beach’s pan-Asian bistro will offer a $58 brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a welcome cocktail and unlimited mimosas and wine. Dad will receive a complimentary Sapporo beer. Along with a selection of family-style dishes, guests can choose one main course per person and a dessert for the table to share.

1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Talavera Cocina

Mexicana Talavera Cocina Mexicana is offering a Father’s Day special of a 16 oz sirloin steak served with a bottle of specialty wine for $39.

2299 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables

The Wharf

From noon until 4 p.m., The Wharf will be offering $50 bottles of Moët.

114 SW N. River Dr., Miami



