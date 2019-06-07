Food
Octopus masala and jackfruit biryani? Miami’s new high end Indian restaurant does things differently
Chef Hemant Mathur, the first Indian chef in the U.S. to receive a Michelin Star has opened a high-end homage to Indian cooking in Midtown. Next door he has also opened Cho:Tu which focuses on Indian street food with a more casual atmosphere.
The space
An opulent space with crystal chandeliers, plush blue chairs, an open kitchen and a lounge and wine cellar.
Be prepared to eat
Modern Indian dishes with creative spins. Prices are on par for white tablecloth spots with starters $11-$18 and mains in the $20’s. The menu is broken down into three categories: small plates, Maska Marke (from the tandoor and clay oven), and large plates.
Start off with signature dishes like the garlic cauliflower, chicken korma hot pot and tandoori lamb chops. Vegans can opt for dosa tacos stuffed with spinach and the jackfruit biryani.
Traditional dishes take on creative tweaks like the octopus masala and a stuffed bread known as the mushroom and truffle kulcha.
Specialties from the tandoor and clay oven include tandoori prawns, Malai chicken and rosemary paneer. Desserts keep things exotic with Paan ice cream and kulfi falooda, a creamy beverage made with rice noodles, rose syrup, and basil seeds.
Bottom line
Tandoori and curry lovers are glad to have more Indian options in town, which is why getting a table at this upscale spot can be a challenge - make sure to book ahead.
3252 NE 1st Ave Suite 109, Miami, FL 33137
Comments