Your favorite Puerto Rican restaurant now serves brunch. Bring on mofongo and mimosas

Did someone say Puerto Rican Sunday brunch?

It’s Sunday Bruncheo time in MiMo.

Yes. Bruncheo. At least that’s what they call it at La Placita, the popular Puerto Rican restaurant in Miami’s Upper Eastside.

La Placita is now serving brunch(eo) on Sundays, with dishes that will bring the Puerto Rican flair we’ve come to expect from Chef José Mendin.

You can order Mallorca French Toast Sticks with three dipping sauces, or you can dive into Huevos Benedictos served with mofongo de lechon and pique hollandaise.





If your tastes run to more American fare, you can order pancakes. Just pancakes. But if you’re more adventurous, order them filled with guayaba y queso topped with cinnamon streusel and pecan butter. We sense you will not regret it.

And because Bruncheo is a lot like brunch, expect mimosas, Bloody Marys and breakfast cocktails like Kir Royal and Bellinis.

La Placita, which opened in January, is still mired in controversy over the Puerto Rican flag mural painted on its exterior. Owners Mendin and Spanish-language television celebrity Julián Gil did not apply for a special permit for the mural from the board that oversees the historic MiMo District. The board voted against issuing a permit-after-the-fact to let the mural stay. The Miami City Commission is expected to decide the mural’s fate soon.

In the meantime, let’s have brunch.

Sunday Bruncheo

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays

Where: 6789 Biscayne Blvd, Miami