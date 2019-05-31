Lure Fishbar in South Beach just gave you a good reason to return - but hurry

The special pop-up menu, which mostly involves seafood, also includes a filet mignon.

In restaurant time, five years is an eternity.

So for its fifth anniversary, Lure Fishbar South Beach has an elegant celebration in mind - and you’re invited.

The seafood restaurant and cocktail bar inside the Loews Miami Beach Hotel is the only other location of Chef Josh Capon’s New York City spot, and so its celebrating with an exclusive “From SoHo to SoBe” pop-up menu straight from the Lure Fishbar New York.

Among the signature items: Bay Scallop Crudo with jicama, green apple, jalapeño and lime vinaigrette; Lobster Croutons on toasted sourdough with garlic and chiles. Sushi lovers can try the Shazam Roll (yellowtail, salmon, avocado, kewpie mayo and wasabi tobiko).

Bay Scallop Crudo.

Entrees include a two-pound lobster stuffed with Dungeness crab and a pan roasted striped bass. Meat lovers can order filet mignon.

As with any celebration, drinks are a must. Lure is importing three signature cocktails from New York: the SoHo Soto Martini (Soto junmai Daiginjo sake, Breckenridge gin and St. Germain); the vodka-based I’ll Have That and Journey Into Night (Bulleit Rye, Carpano Antica Formula and Fernet Branca).

You have two months to give the special menu a try. It’s available June 1-July 31.

The I'll Have That. It's all about the vodka.

Lure’s Fishbar South Beach