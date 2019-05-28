Miami loves the Broken Shaker and Sugarcane. Now they are teaming up for a downtown spot

Chef Timon Balloo, founder of Sugarcane, will open a new restaurant in downtown Miami alongside a bar by the creators of Miami Beach’s Broken Shaker. Chef Partner Timon Balloo.

A new reason to go downtown.

Timon Balloo, chef-founder of Midtown’s Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, will open a new restaurant at the refurbished Ingraham Building alongside a new, sprawling cocktail bar from Bar Lab, the creators of the world-renowned Broken Shaker on Miami Beach. The two are slated to open in the Fall of 2019.

Balloo: Modern Home Cooking is where Balloo will experiment further with fusing the foods from his Chinese, Indian and Trinidadian heritage. That combination of cuisines is what put Sugarcane on the James Beard Foundation’s radar when it opened more than nine years ago.

Sugarcane expanded to locations in Las Vegas and Brooklyn, New York, with spinoffs Duck & Waffle in London. Balloo was also a contestant on “Iron Chef Gauntlet” last year.

Handling the drinks at Balloo and at a separate bar will be Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi, whose Broken Shaker has perennially been named among The World’s 50 Best Bars. The bar was twice named a semifinalist for a James Beard award for Outstanding Bar Program.

Balloo: Modern Home Cooking

25 SE Second Ave., Miami, in the Ingraham Building

Coming Fall 2019