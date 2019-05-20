Food
Go for views and Bellinis. Stay for Italian classics at this new Grove rooftop restaurant
Coconut Grove is now home to an outpost of the Cipriani empire, with their swanky rooftop Bellini Restaurant and Bar housed inside the even-swankier Mr. C Coconut Grove Hotel.
The Space
Designed by Miami’s Arquitectonica, the top floor restaurant feels like the dining room of a glitzy cruise liner with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame spectacular water views. There’s a gleaming wooden bar, chairs clad in baby blue fabric and grand crystal chandeliers. The white-jacketed waiters add to the throwback vibe with plenty of tableside service.
An outdoor patio features more seating on a wrap-around balcony with blue and white director’s chairs for more nautical vibes.
The dishes
Italian classics. The menu here is practically identical to other Cipriani outposts with a few seasonal and local ingredients thrown in like heirloom tomatoes and fresh catch. Prices are slightly more forgiving than the flagship restaurant with starters $14-$24 and mains $22-$48.
The restaurant is famous for a few dishes so it’s best to start off with a round of Bellinis, the house drink (prosecco with peach puree) along with the crisp breadsticks and rolls that are offered. Among their noteworthy dishes: a baked polenta with stracchino cheese and mushrooms, a platter of fritto misto featuring plump shrimp, lobster and calamari and the Mr. C club sandwich. Other starters include a shrimp and avocado butter lettuce salad and fried mozzarella with marinara sauce. Pastas include a risotto of the day and polpettine with a creamy tomato sauce.
Mains include branzino with crushed tomatoes, olives, and parsnip puree, veal Milanese and New Zealand lamp chops. Desserts keep the decadence going with rich scoops of gelato, a tiramesu and a lemon pie.
Bottom line
Now folks south of downtown can bask in the legendary restaurant’s classic comforts and air of exclusivity.
Bellini Restaurant and Bar
2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove, inside Mr. C Coconut Grove Hotel
