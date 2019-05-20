This high-end Chinese restaurant in South Miami closed suddenly. Here’s why it’ll be missed

The Salt and Pepper Shrimp at No Name Chinese is no more. The restaurant closed May 19. Handout

A restaurant has no name — and now it has no address.





No Name Chinese restaurant in South Miami served its last meal May 19, one week shy of its second anniversary. The restaurant, at 7400 SW 57th Ct., announced the closing on Instagram, and its chef confirmed it.

The modern Chinese restaurant embraced a speakeasy concept, where it served high-end Chinese and pan-Asian cuisine on the ground floor of a two-story building, tucked at the edge of a residential neighborhood.

“It was a great two years. We are happy that we had the chance to create something really special that united so many people,” chef Pablo Zitzmann said. “We had an amazing run and we appreciate everything that we accomplished together with our team.”

Finding it wasn’t the problem, said Zitzmann, who teamed up with the Uvaggio wine bar owners to open the restaurant in May of 2017. Diners relished the thoughtful Chinese fare, from dim sum to pan-crisped pork and vegetables, presented in a tasteful and sleek restaurant, where, for most of its existence there was nary a sign out front.

This from a Colombian-born chef, who worked at some of Miami’s most thoughtful restaurants (Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez, Nobu and Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Matador Room).

“The outcome is a clean, modern, slightly adventuresome interpretation of Asian food that emulates the light complexity of Vietnamese fare at celebrity chef prices. Pinecrest Elementary Garden and other South Florida suppliers named on the menu combat sticker shock with local pride,” a Herald reviewer wrote favorably in November 2017.

But there was a shuffling of investors last year and they eventually put up a sign, which ruined the inside joke and hinted at trouble. Zitzmann, though, said the restaurant simply had run its course.

Zitzmann said he’s working to find his former staff jobs at restaurants around town. He doesn’t have a set project next but is considering a pop up of modern Colombian cuisine, the food he grew up with in his home country.