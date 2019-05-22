Head to these new Miami-area rooftop bars for drinks and views

The Sparrow

South Floridians live in a beautiful place and enjoy seeing it in all its glory. What better vantage point than a rooftop? Preferably one with a bar. We’ve noticed a trend of rooftop bars of late in Miami and beyond. Weather be damned, we are heading on up with our cellphones fully charged. Your Instagram followers will thank you. Here are five new spots.





Sparrow

This sleek meets kitschy spot, way up on the 25th floor of The Dalmar Hotel, has amazing views of the city and ocean, plus an innovative cocktail menu and 1960s retro vibe. Grab a playfully named drink like an Apocalypso (Plantation 3 Star Rum, Avua Prata cachaça, mango and lime juice) and kick back at this urban paradise on high. “Sparrow’s perch high above Fort Lauderdale has been a phenomenal inspiration for our beverage program,” says head mixologist Devon Tarby. “There are modest nods to tropical drinking traditions, but we’ve also embraced the agricultural bounty of this amazing state.”

Details: Sparrow at The Dalmar, 299 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Open Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. www.thedalmar.com.

The Citadel

The Citadel got a hearty welcome when it opened back in February as a place to hang, shop and dine in the Little River district. Now visitors can check into the 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge, which is hosting The Citadel Rooftop Sessions, a Wednesday night weekly rotation of live music, DJs, health and wellness classes and family friendly events.

Details: The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., www.thecitadelmiami.com. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

Astra

Madeleine Marr

Can’t get to Mykonos anytime soon for a vacay? This colorful, sprawling Wynwood restaurant ought to do the trick for the time being. The 10,000 square foot airy, flower-filled space is no doubt a refuge for lounging and sipping, with plump sofas, overstuffed pillows and three separate bars. The private elevator on the side of the building gives Astra a very VIP feel.

Details: 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami, AstraMiami.com. Open seven days a week. Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m.-midnight, Friday, 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight.

ADDiKT

Located on the 15th floor of the W Miami in Brickell, this outdoor oasis is a place to enjoy luscious drinks, along with unobstructed, sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the downtown skyline. For a refreshing jolt to your system, try the signature W Tiger, with Belvedere vodka, St Germain, crushed organic blackberries and cranberry juice.

Details: 485 Brickell Ave, Miami; https://www.opentable.com/r/addikt-at-w-miami. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bellini

On top of the recently opened Mr. C Coconut Grove hotel from Italy’s legendary Cipriani family, Bellini has an intimate, “La Dolce Vita” vibe; romantic, soothing decor; and way attentive service. Do yourself a favor and order the eponymous cocktail, prosecco with fruit puree. It’s class in a glass.

Details: 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove, Mrccococonutgrove.com. Open daily 5 to 11 p.m.