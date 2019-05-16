Food
These star chefs from the Design District food hall are opening a sushi spot in Wynwood
‘My cevichito be lit’ says Miami’s chef rapper
Itamae is dropping a funky new track.
The Peruvian sushi shop in the Design District, which has been acclaimed locally and nationally for their take on Peruvian-Japanese cuisine known as Nikkei, is opening a sushi-only restaurant in Wynwood.
B-Side at the 1-800-Lucky food hall is where Nando Chang, who splits his time as a Spanglish rapper and sushi chef with his sister and father at Itamae, will focus on the Japanese side of their cuisine. B-Side, replacing Myumi, will feature new sushi rolls while bringing in tweaked versions of Itamae’s popular rolls.
“I want to create a lot of cool rolls,” Chang said. “We’ll start off with our greatest hits and tweak as we go.”
Nando and Val Chang were the first brother-sister duo to be named semifinalists for a James Beard award in 2019, the highest honor for a chef. Together with their father, Fernando, they immigrated from Peru and started Itamae at the St. Roch Market in the Design District, the restaurant that brought their family together after a long separation.
There they created some of the city’s most inventive cuisine, highlighting the Japanese influence in Lima cuisine, as well as their own Chinese-Peruvian heritage.
B-Side also fits Nando Chang’s aesthetic. He has been recording rap music and recently released a new album titled Ceviche with Sony music, including a song, “Sushi Chef,” that combines his love of cooking and rapping. 1-800-Lucky has an undercurrent of music, as they regularly feature hip hop acts and includes a vintage record store.
B-Side will open June 1, and rolls also will be available from Uber Eats.
B-Side at 1-800-Lucky
143 N.W. 23rd St., Miami
