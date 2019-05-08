Food
Michael Schwartz takes on Asian fusion at his new South Beach restaurant
Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink celebrates 10 years
Michael Schwartz’s new restaurant is open, and it pays tribute to the age of Art Deco.
Inside the Como Metropolitan Miami Beach, Traymore offers a Florida take on Southeast Asian cuisine - fitting, since Como Hotels and Resorts have roots in Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. The restaurant’s website describes the concept as “grounded in the Eastern philosophy of balance.”
Created by James Beard Award-winner Schwartz, founder of Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink and Harry’s Pizza (now Genuine Pizza), the menu includes starters like beef carpaccio with hearts of palm, kohlrabi, peanuts and burnt lime vinaigrette and royal red shrimp marinated in coconut milk and lime.
Entrees include whole steamed snapper and wok-charred wild salmon with four sprout salad, toasted pumpkin seeds and soy lime vinaigrette.
For dessert, check out black sesame pound cake with coconut cream, marinated papaya and toasted sesame seed. There’s also a tapas menu available from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Miami Beach restaurant marks Schwartz’s return to Miami Beach, where he hasn’t had a restaurant since 2015, when he ran the restaurant inside the Raleigh Hotel.
Traymore
- Where: Como Metropolitan Miami Beach, at 2445 Collins Ave.
- Hours: Breakfast: 7-11 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; dinner 6-10:30 p.m.
