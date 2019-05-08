Michael Schwartz takes on Asian fusion at his new South Beach restaurant

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink celebrates 10 years Michael Schwartz built one of the most beloved Miami restaurants — in a part of town no one thought could work, at a time when the Design District was even more of a gamble than a young Wynwood — and became a Miami success story. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Schwartz built one of the most beloved Miami restaurants — in a part of town no one thought could work, at a time when the Design District was even more of a gamble than a young Wynwood — and became a Miami success story.

Michael Schwartz’s new restaurant is open, and it pays tribute to the age of Art Deco.

Inside the Como Metropolitan Miami Beach, Traymore offers a Florida take on Southeast Asian cuisine - fitting, since Como Hotels and Resorts have roots in Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. The restaurant’s website describes the concept as “grounded in the Eastern philosophy of balance.”

Created by James Beard Award-winner Schwartz, founder of Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink and Harry’s Pizza (now Genuine Pizza), the menu includes starters like beef carpaccio with hearts of palm, kohlrabi, peanuts and burnt lime vinaigrette and royal red shrimp marinated in coconut milk and lime.

Entrees include whole steamed snapper and wok-charred wild salmon with four sprout salad, toasted pumpkin seeds and soy lime vinaigrette.

For dessert, check out black sesame pound cake with coconut cream, marinated papaya and toasted sesame seed. There’s also a tapas menu available from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Miami Beach restaurant marks Schwartz’s return to Miami Beach, where he hasn’t had a restaurant since 2015, when he ran the restaurant inside the Raleigh Hotel.

Whole steamed snapper at Traymore at the Como Metropolitan Miami Beach.

Traymore