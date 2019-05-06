This South Beach Art Deco gem just got a makeover and two new restaurants

Sara Gaggia

Art Deco landmark The Fairwind has received a 21st century makeover and is no longer that place that made you feel sad when you passed by and saw the empty, weathered ‘80s style outdoor bar.

Now, the modern hotel at the corner of 10th and Collins has two good reasons to visit-- two new restaurants called La Sombra and Blanche’s.

The sign at La Sombra, the poolside restaurant at The Fairwind hotel in South Beach. Sara Gaggia

La Sombra takes advantage of that revamped outdoor space, serving a retro mod “Surf and Turf-style menu” in the open air palm-lined courtyard decked out in twinkling lights and a fountain lagoon. The menu offers ceviche made with daily local catch, mangoes and pineapple; octopus in a creamy lemon sauce, as well as pastas, hamburgers and even a quinoa tabbouleh.

Octopus in creamy lemon sauce at La Sombra restaurant. Sara Gaggia

Of course there are tropical cocktails, though we’re not sure if they are served with umbrellas as we think they should be in this space.

La Sombra Sara Gaggia

La Sombra offers a daily happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and, wait for it, open bar Monday through Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $20 a person. On Fridays and Saturdays, there are free drinks for women from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays, cap the weekend off with 90s movie night at 8 p.m.

The bar at La Sombra restaurant at The Fairwind hotel in South Beach. Sara Gaggia

And then there’s Blanche’s, a French-style sidewalk cafe and bakery serving coffees, smoothies, Nutella waffles, avocado toast, eggs Benedict, acai bowls, and more. This grab and go offers pastries, ice cream, juices and picnic fare for the mobile types. Breakfast is served there from 11:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fairwind

1000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach