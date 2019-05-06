Churromania is opening up another store -- in a super appropriate location

Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami’s answer to the cold weather Lines for fresh-fried churros at La Palma on SW 8th Street in West Miami will stretch for up to two blocks when the weather is cold (by Miami standards). La Palma expects to sell more than 1,000 churros and more than 50 gallons of hot chocolate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lines for fresh-fried churros at La Palma on SW 8th Street in West Miami will stretch for up to two blocks when the weather is cold (by Miami standards). La Palma expects to sell more than 1,000 churros and more than 50 gallons of hot chocolate.

Not all heroes wear capes, and not all heroes come armed with churros. But they should.

Churromania has more than 100 locations in six countries, selling us that sweet fried dough we love to stuff in our faces. You can find a franchise in practically every mall in Miami (no surprise - it’s a Miami-based business, founded in 1997 by husband-and-wife team Ariel Acosta-Rubio and Laly Bravo). There’s even a store at Sawgrass Mills in the far northern wilds of Broward.

And now, finally, you can find a franchise on Calle Ocho. Because everybody needs more churros. Even Little Havana.

The new Churromania, which joins other dessert purveyors Azucar Ice Cream, Exquisito Chocolates and Velvet Creme Doughnuts on Eighth Street, is now open, serving all manner of churros.

You can never have enough churros in your life.

But because we’re talking Calle Ocho, the franchise won’t merely sell the churros you’ve known and swallowed whole, like guava or dulce de leche. Franchisees Daniel Lopez and Fidel Asis Lopez, who runs a chain of guayabera stores in the neighborhood, have added a special Little Havana touch by selling souvenirs such as hats and shirts.

“People love to come here and see the murals, art galleries, Cuban culture and music. Enjoying all of that with a delicious churro in hand will only add to the experience,” they said in a statement.

Churros and Little Havana merch. Winning! Handout

The store is open now, but there’s a grand opening celebration May 29 with live music and free churros.

We know you love churros in cold weather, Miami, but we’ll let you in on a secret: They’re good when it’s hot out, too.

Churromania