Take your mom out for brunch or dinner at one of these Miami restaurants for Mother’s Day

Breakfast in bed is always nice, but with so many amazing restaurants in the 305 hosting Mother’s Day specials this year, why not show mom how much you appreciate her by taking her out to one of these hot Miami spots? From brunch to dinner and everything in between, this list covers all the bases.

Swan

This Design District gem is famous among locals, visitors, and influencers from around the world. Head there with the moms in your squad and treat them to an over-the-top brunch buffet that’s only available on Mother’s Day. Priced at $75 per person, it includes a complimentary craft cocktail, a signature entree, and access to buffet highlights like made-to-order ham and truffle and goat cheese omelets, a carving station with roasted striplon and porchetta, a raw bar with snow crab legs and more. Reservations are required.

Details: 90 NE 39th St., Miami; www.swanbevy.com

LT Steak & Seafood at The Betsy

Savor dishes dreamed up by Executive Chef Danny Ganem at LT Steak & Seafood at The Betsy on South Beach. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., and dinner is served Friday through Sunday from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Details: 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.thebetsyhotel.com

American Social Brickell

Both AMSO locations will offer moms a complimentary glass of rose and roses on Mother’s Day. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and features dishes like the fan-favorite pork belly Benedict, steak huevos rancheros, made-to-order omelets and more.

Details: 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami; www.americansocialbar.com/brickell

No Name Chinese

Executive Chef Pablo Zitzmann will be debuting some new plates during brunch on Mother’s Day from noon - 3:30 p.m., including Japanese souffle style pancakes, scallion pancake egg sandwiches and more. What’s more, all moms will also get to take home a box of treats made by Pastry Chef Natalia.

Details: 7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami; www.nonamechinese.com

Juvia

When it comes to views, few places on Miami Beach can compete with Juvia. The rooftop hotspot is also serving up an incredible prix-fixe menu on Mother’s Day priced at $85 that includes bottomless mimosas, bellinis or prosecco. A la carte items will also be available.

Details: 1111 Lincoln Rd. Mall, Miami Beach; www.juviamiami.com

Veza Sur

If your mom’s a fan of cold ones, take her to Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Wynwood. On Mother’s Day, the first round is on the house for moms. Dogs are welcome, so feel free to bring you four-legged friends.

Details: 55 NW 25th St., Miami; www.vezasur.com

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar

It pays to plan ahead when it comes to Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar. Parties with a dining reservation for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12 will receive a complimentary appetizer for the whole group to share, while moms will get to indulge in a complimentary cocktail of their choice.

Details: 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.docbsrestaurant.com

ADDiKT at W Miami

Raise a glass to your mother on the 15th floor of W Miami while enjoying nearly 360-degree views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. ADDiKT will serve moms a complimentary pink drink and $15 bottomless mimosas all day long.

Details: 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/miawm-w-miami/

Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach sure knows how to party - even on Mother’s Day. Tell all the moms in your life to let their hair loose at Nikki Beach’s iconic Sunday brunch, priced at $49.95 per person. The theme at this Sunday’s party is “A Day in Paris.” Make sure to check out the Mom-Mosa Bar, where guests can personalize their own mimosas with delicious rims, rock candy swizzle sticks and more.

Details: 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.nikkibeachmiami.com

MC Kitchen

After a shopping spree in the Design District, treat mom to an Italian inspired brunch at MC Kitchen, where Chef Victor Toro whips up decadent and Instagrammable dishes like truffled tater tot waffles, a sunny side up farm egg pizza, and banana chocolate pancakes. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Details: 4141 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; for reservations, call 305-456-9948

La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Down to splurge on mom’s special day? Chef Diego Oka has prepared an exclusive Mother’s Day brunch menu at the Mandarin Oriental’s La Mar by Chef Gaston Acurio. Starting at $125 per person, the menu includes delicacies like lobster a la plancha anticuchera, churrasco a lo pobre made with Angus beef ribeye steak, and pescado escabeche. Unlimited cocktails are included in the price.

Details: 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; https://www.mandarinoriental.com/miami/brickell-key/luxury-hotel