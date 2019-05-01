Wawa is opening three stores in Miami next week. This is not a drill.

Get free samples and free coffee on opening day at any of the three locations..

Remember how we told you Wawa was coming to Miami?

It’s not just coming. It’s here.

Three new Wawa stores are opening on May 9 in Miami. We wanted to remind you because we are very excited that people from Philadelphia are coming all the way to Miami to show us how to consume gas station food.

No, seriously, we are thrilled to our croqueta-swilling cores. You should be, too, if you’re one of the people who revere the Wawa hoagie. Also if you could explain what exactly a “hoagie” is, we’d be grateful.

The stores - at 6971 SW 24th St., 11990 SW 137th Ave. and 11101 SW 184th St. - open their doors at 8 a.m. There are special giveaways for the first 200 customers in line at each store, as well as samples of food and drink (let us guess - hoagies).

FREE COFFEE, people!

Maybe best of all, each store will offer 10 days of free coffee of any size. It’s worth driving to Kendall for free coffee, isn’t it? OK, maybe not for 10 days, but at least once.

Opening day will also include a Hoagies for Heroes sandwich-building competition between the Miami-Dade Police and Fire departments that will benefit local charities at all locations.