Dunkincito Time: Can Dunkin’ Donuts convince you to try its cafecito?
The secret is out on Dunkin’ Donuts’ so-called secret menu — and it’s cafecito time.
Every Dunkin’ Donuts store in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be offering espresso shots for 49 cents April 29-30 from 3-5 p.m.
They’re calling it Dunkincito Time, a play on Miami’s cafecito time (which, as locals know, is peak time for a Cuban coffee lift-me-up).
Dunkin’ is promoting its new espresso machines, which promise a better cafecito experience, by extracting more bold flavors from the dark-roasted beans. Customers will have to mention the promotion when they order to get the discount.
