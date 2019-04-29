Dunkincito Time: Can Dunkin’ Donuts convince you to try its cafecito?

Cuban Coffee 101: Everything to know about how to order coffee in Miami Miami runs on coffee — but don’t come here looking for a tall, non-fat latte with a caramel drizzle. Cuban coffee is the center of our universe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami runs on coffee — but don’t come here looking for a tall, non-fat latte with a caramel drizzle. Cuban coffee is the center of our universe.

The secret is out on Dunkin’ Donuts’ so-called secret menu — and it’s cafecito time.





Every Dunkin’ Donuts store in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be offering espresso shots for 49 cents April 29-30 from 3-5 p.m.

They’re calling it Dunkincito Time, a play on Miami’s cafecito time (which, as locals know, is peak time for a Cuban coffee lift-me-up).

Dunkin’ is promoting its new espresso machines, which promise a better cafecito experience, by extracting more bold flavors from the dark-roasted beans. Customers will have to mention the promotion when they order to get the discount.