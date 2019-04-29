Miami Beach has two of the best brunch restaurants in America. Yes, the whole country.

Final Drag Brunch at the Palace The final day of the Drag Brunch at The Palace on Ocean Drive was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The wildly popular event was the last before the venue shutters due to rising rent costs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The final day of the Drag Brunch at The Palace on Ocean Drive was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The wildly popular event was the last before the venue shutters due to rising rent costs.

Here in Miami, we love brunch. And like most places, we love it most around Mother’s Day.

As that holiday looms, OpenTable has announced its 100 Best Brunch Restaurants list - and two Miami icons are on it.

The drag mecca The Palace, which closed in 2017 and reopened at 1052 Ocean Drive, made the cut, as did Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, at 1600 Lenox Ave in South Beach. Yardbird also has other locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Singapore.

Also on the list: Louie Bossi’s in Fort Lauderdale. Four other Florida restaurants made the cut: The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach, Kyle G’s Prime Seafood in Jensen Beach, Oxford Exchange and Ulele in Tampa.





Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach, also made the list. We think these gorgeous drinks helped.

OpenTable tallied the results by culling more than 12 million verified diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the country.

California had the most restaurants named to the list with 16, followed by New York (12) and Illinois and Pennsylvania with eight apiece.