Are you looking for late night eats in Miami? These restaurants are probably still open

Handout

Miami runs on a different schedule than most cities in the U.S. Nobody shows up to a club before midnight, because most headlining DJs aren’t even on the premises until 1 or 2 a.m. Some clubs don’t even find their swing until close to dawn (you know the ones). This thriving after hours party scene — combined the city’s heavy influx of European and South American culture — has created a world where grabbing dinner at 10 p.m is pretty much the norm, and brunching is just as acceptable at midnight as it is at midday. If you’re new to the night-owl schedule and at some point find yourself scrolling through Yelp at 1 in the morning on the hunt for someplace to grab a bite, never fear — we’ve made a list of our favorite Miami eateries that are open late (late) night.

Myn-Tu

The only restaurant in Miami licensed to serve alcohol until 5 a.m., Myn-Tu features dishes that blend French and Japanese flavors, all served in a strobe-lit lounge with mirrored walls, live entertainment and pulsing beats. It’s conveniently located next to its sister club, the iconic Mynt Lounge, so you can keep the party going after you’ve fueled up on French Orange Duck and Asian tacos. Head there on a Monday night for a Moulin Rouge-inspired experience complete with sultry cabaret.

Hours: Monday, 7:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - 2 a.m. Details: 1905 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.myn-tu.com

Big Pink

You’d be hard-pressed to find a local who hasn’t ended up at the Big Pink drunk and hungry at 3 a.m. at least once. Located right across the street from Story, the decades old spot is a late-night staple, made famous by its massive menu of more than 200 items. Five egg omelets, larger-than-life burgers, and chicken ‘n waffles that are celebrated city-wide are just some of the tasty treats you can dig in to — all the way until 5:30 a.m.

Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5:30 a.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. - 2 a.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. Details: 157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; http://mylesrestaurantgroup.com

American Social Brickell

MIAMI, FL - March 7, 2015 - People enjoying themselves at American Social a sports bar and restaurant near Brickell Ave and the Miami River. Gaston De Cardenas Gaston De Cardenas

AMSO just launched a brand new late-night happy hour offered every night from 10 p.m. until closing time, which ranges from midnight to 3 a.m. depending on the day. You’ll find all your favorites on the menu, including the riverside restaurant’s famous walnut hummus, smoked wings, cheeseburgers and pork belly empanadas, all ranging from $3-$8. If you want to keep sipping, the menu includes $3 margaritas and house wines, $5 specialty shots, and $8 cocktails — not to mention half-off select libations.

Hours: Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - 3 a.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m.; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 2 a.m. Details: 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami; www.americansocialbar.com

Upland Miami

The California-inspired SoFi hotspot Upland also offers a late-night happy hour, including three specialty cocktails for $9, a selection of wines for $8 and draft beers for $7, and some delicious items off the main menu, like the Upland Cheeseburger. The happy hour runs from 10 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Hours: Friday, 4 p.m. - midnight; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - midnight; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Details: 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.uplandmiami.com

Drunken Dragon

Drunken Dragon

Like Korean barbecue? Us too. We think it especially hits the spot when the midnight munchies set in. And fortunately, Miami Beach favorite Drunken Dragon serves up a late-night happy hour with discounted drinks and eats every Sunday through Thursday from 10-11 p.m. Twice-fried chicken and wagyu gyozas, anyone?

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Details: 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; www.drunkendragon.com

El Tucan

El Tucan Handout

Recently reopened with new entertainment and a reimagined Asian-inspired menu, El Tucan is a lush, tropical lounge-meets-supper club where you can watch aerialists swing from the ceiling and listen to world-class singers while sipping creative craft cocktails and nibbling dishes like pork belly bao buns, spicy hamachi tacos and more. The resto-lounge serves food every day except Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 7 p.m. - 3 a.m. Details: 1111 SW 1st Ave., Miami; www.eltucanmiami.com

Versailles

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Versailles. You’ll get it all here — wonderful down-home Cuban food that’s unfussy and deliciously greasy; old-timers at the ventanita arguing politics and swapping stories about life in Cuba; and waitresses who know all of them by name and and slip extra-fluffy pastelitos to their favorites.

Hours: Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2:30 a.m.; Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m. - 1 a.m. Details: 3555 SW 8th St., Miami; www.versaillesrestaurant.com