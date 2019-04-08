This Michelin star chef just opened an Indian street food restaurant in Midtown | Miami Herald

This Michelin star chef just opened an Indian street food restaurant in Midtown | Miami Herald

Food

This Michelin star chef just opened an Indian street food restaurant in Midtown

Indian street food is the focus at Cho:Tu Indian restaurant in Midtown
Indian street food is the focus at Cho:Tu Indian restaurant in Midtown

First they brought fine Indian cuisine to Midtown. Now they want to make it more accessible.

The owners of Maska Indian restaurant, the playground for chef Hemant Mathur, the first Indian chef in the United States to win a Michelin star, have opened a casual spot next door, Cho:Tu.

Whereas Maska’s goal was a high-end, white tablecloth experience, Cho:Tu focuses on traditional and affordable street food. It’s set in a rustic, 42-seat restaurant that shares a wall with Maska.

The menu is straight forward: snacks, appetizers and small plates.

7C3A1030.JPG

It starts with paratha bread wraps stuffed with curries. Buttery pav rolls are served with everything from seasoned lamb or chicken to vegetarian options. A chaats section focuses on finger food — dahi vada lentil fritters (call them savory doughnuts), samosas, pakoda onion fritters and more.

7C3A0988.JPG

And final section highlights South Indian cuisine, including dosa rice crepes with curries, lentils and chutneys. A selection of desserts and sweet drinks includes lassis and falooda, a sort-of ice cream dessert using a wheat and arrowroot vermicelli.

7C3A1040.JPG

Most dishes are between $6-9 with the lamb kheema pav topping out at $14.

Cho:Tu

3252 NE 1st ave, suite 111, Midtown Miami

  Comments  

Read Next

Chipotle, IHOP and a restaurant with 74 pieces of rodent poop failed inspection

Food

Chipotle, IHOP and a restaurant with 74 pieces of rodent poop failed inspection

A Chipotle and an IHOP lead the list of seven Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach restaurants that comprise this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of places that failed State of Florida restaurant inspections.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOOD
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service