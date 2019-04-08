This Michelin star chef just opened an Indian street food restaurant in Midtown

Indian street food is the focus at Cho:Tu Indian restaurant in Midtown

First they brought fine Indian cuisine to Midtown. Now they want to make it more accessible.





The owners of Maska Indian restaurant, the playground for chef Hemant Mathur, the first Indian chef in the United States to win a Michelin star, have opened a casual spot next door, Cho:Tu.

Whereas Maska’s goal was a high-end, white tablecloth experience, Cho:Tu focuses on traditional and affordable street food. It’s set in a rustic, 42-seat restaurant that shares a wall with Maska.

The menu is straight forward: snacks, appetizers and small plates.

It starts with paratha bread wraps stuffed with curries. Buttery pav rolls are served with everything from seasoned lamb or chicken to vegetarian options. A chaats section focuses on finger food — dahi vada lentil fritters (call them savory doughnuts), samosas, pakoda onion fritters and more.

And final section highlights South Indian cuisine, including dosa rice crepes with curries, lentils and chutneys. A selection of desserts and sweet drinks includes lassis and falooda, a sort-of ice cream dessert using a wheat and arrowroot vermicelli.

Most dishes are between $6-9 with the lamb kheema pav topping out at $14.

Cho:Tu

3252 NE 1st ave, suite 111, Midtown Miami