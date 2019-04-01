This Coral Gables restaurant lost its star chef, but another big name moved in to take his place

Just two fast months after opening in the former Swine locale in Coral Gables, highly anticipated restaurant Ad Lib is having a bit of a chef shakeup.
50 Eggs, the hospitality group behind Southern comfort food spots Yardbird and Spring Chicken, announced on March 15 that its chef/partner Jamie DeRosa was leaving to focus on his family, leaving the kitchen under the direction of Corporate Chef Patrick Rebholz.
Instead of curling up in the fetal position, the newbie restaurant has rebounded from its sudden staffing changes with the addition of one of Miami’s most celebrated chefs. James Beard Award winner and one of of Miami’s Mango Gang OGs, Norman Van Aken signed on to round out the restaurant’s so-called dream team which includes high priestess of pastry, Hedy Goldsmith.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Read Next
How Cuban food in Key West inspired one of the great innovators of American cuisine
Van Aken, who still maintains his eponymous New World Cuisine restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, and Three at the Wynwood Arcade, is taking over the same position left vacant by De Rosa: chef/partner.
The transition was apparently seamless. Our kitchen mole tells us Van Aken already started there today.
Comments