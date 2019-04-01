Food

This Coral Gables restaurant lost its star chef, but another big name moved in to take his place

By Lesley Abravanel

April 01, 2019 03:17 PM

La Ventanita: Norman Van Aken discusses how Cuban food in Key West shaped his career

Key West was a huge influence on chef Norman Van Aken, who became one of the great innovators in American cuisine. He discussed hitchhiking from the Midwest over Cuban coffee, pastelitos and croquetas.
By
Up Next
Key West was a huge influence on chef Norman Van Aken, who became one of the great innovators in American cuisine. He discussed hitchhiking from the Midwest over Cuban coffee, pastelitos and croquetas.
By

Just two fast months after opening in the former Swine locale in Coral Gables, highly anticipated restaurant Ad Lib is having a bit of a chef shakeup.

50 Eggs, the hospitality group behind Southern comfort food spots Yardbird and Spring Chicken, announced on March 15 that its chef/partner Jamie DeRosa was leaving to focus on his family, leaving the kitchen under the direction of Corporate Chef Patrick Rebholz.

Instead of curling up in the fetal position, the newbie restaurant has rebounded from its sudden staffing changes with the addition of one of Miami’s most celebrated chefs. James Beard Award winner and one of of Miami’s Mango Gang OGs, Norman Van Aken signed on to round out the restaurant’s so-called dream team which includes high priestess of pastry, Hedy Goldsmith.

Read Next

restaurants

How Cuban food in Key West inspired one of the great innovators of American cuisine

Van Aken, who still maintains his eponymous New World Cuisine restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, and Three at the Wynwood Arcade, is taking over the same position left vacant by De Rosa: chef/partner.

The transition was apparently seamless. Our kitchen mole tells us Van Aken already started there today.

  Comments  