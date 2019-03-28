Food

The weirdest foods you’ll find at the Youth Fair: Can you top a hot dog-stuffed pickle?

By Carlos Frías

March 28, 2019 10:10 AM

Miami Herald Food Editor, Carlos Frias, takes a tour of the Youth Fair's 5 most unique foods on the 2019 menu. The Dilly Dilly Corn Dog, and the Twisted Spicy Corn are just a couple of the treats culinary dare devils will want to try.
Lost among the essential food groups is one that is grossly overlooked: Fair food.

Dunk it, fry it, put it on a stick. Voila, you have the makings of some seriously portable, body-destroying decadence. But, hey, you’re not at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair for the broccoli. (Editor’s note: There’s actually broccoli. But it’s also deep fried.)

Each year, the Fair, which runs through April 7, challenges culinary daredevils with new dishes to match the its dizzying carnival rides. (Please note, the two are not to be mixed.)

That in mind, grab your favorite antacids and read about five, new strange treats at this year’s Fair.

Dilly Dilly Corn Dog

The Dilly Dilly Corn Dog, featuring a hot dog-stuffed dill pickle, deep fried on a stick and costs $9 at the Youth Fair. The Dilly Dilly Corn Dog can be found at location 218.
Please look away as they make this or you might end up in therapy. They start by coring out an 8-inch dill pickle, defile it with a hot dog on a stick, dunk the monstrosity in batter and deep fry until golden brown. People love this thing. Me? I think I need to go to confession.

$9, location 218

Brazilian cheesecake funnel cake

The Brazilian cheesecake funnel cake is drenched in dulce de leche, chocolate syrup, cream cheese icing and a mix of crushed nuts, such as pistachios, almonds, pecans and the aforementioned Brazil nuts. The funnel cake costs $9 and can be found at #246.
There’s no actual cheesecake in this item, and the only thing Brazilian about it are the crushed nuts on top. (No word on the grooming habits of whoever made it.) No matter. It’s decadent. This stand comes up with a new spin on classic funnel cakes every year for the Fair (remember guava and cheese funnel cake?). This one is drenched in dulce de leche, chocolate syrup, cream cheese icing and a mix of crushed nuts, such as pistachios, almonds, pecans and the aforementioned Brazil nuts.

$9, location 246

Chicken tikka masala crepe

The Chicken tikka masala crepe takes the classic crepe and stuffs it with mozzarella cheese, fried eggplant, marinated mushrooms, a dollop of yogurt and a creamy, spicy chicken tikka masala. The cost is $8.50 and can be found at #737.
Forget those sweet mall crepes. This stand (inside, uh, I guess you’d call it the mall at the Fair) takes the classic crepe and stuffs it with mozzarella cheese, fried eggplant, marinated mushrooms, a dollop of yogurt and a creamy, spicy chicken tikka masala, made from the recipe used at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Classy.

Don’t try to eat it with your hands, like a Neanderthal (read: like I did). Use a fork and knife like a civilized person.

$8.50, location 737

Twisted Spicy Corn

Twistd Spicy Corn slathered in spicy mayo and sprinkled in a rainbow of three toppings: toasted parmesan cheese, crushed jalapeño-cheddar Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The cost for the corn is $8 and can be found at location 222.
Corn on the cob already fits in perfectly at the Fair: It’s grilled, buttery and you can eat it on a stick. But why stop there? This version is slathered in spicy mayo and in a rainbow of three toppings: toasted parmesan cheese, crushed jalapeño-cheddar Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. I hate myself for how much I liked this.

$8, location 222

Donut Sundae

The Donut Sundae from Fluffyâ€™s at the Youth Fair. The sundae pictured features a dulce de leche donut topped with vanilla, chocolate swirl soft serve and hot fudge. The donut sundae costs $10 and can be found at location 354.
First, choose from one of 14 different kinds of doughnuts, from maple-bacon to unicorn bling, that looks like it rolled into the laser from “Honey, I Blew Up the Kids.” (Am I dating myself?) Then they’ll fill it with a swirl of soft serve ice cream and drizzle it in hot fudge, strawberries or dulce de leche. Don’t order this if you don’t have friends. Check that — order this, walk around with it and you’ll make some friends.

$10, location 354

Carlos Frías

Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frías won the 2018 James Beard award for excellence in covering the food industry. A Miami native, he’s also the author of “Take Me With You: A Secret Search for Family in a Forbidden Cuba.”

