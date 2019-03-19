This restaurant was supposed to be the great new American diner. Now it’s closed

When it opened last summer, Mason hoped to provide Miami with traditional diner fare with a twist. Diners could feast on classics like Reubens, mac and cheese and pastrami hash as well as twists on American comfort food like ox-tail pot pie.
But March 3, the restaurant closed.
The creation of Chef Brian Nasajon, the force behind Wynwood’s popular Beaker & Gray, closed March 3 in the space at 3470 North Miami Avenue.
Mason thanked patrons for their support in a statement.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mason had its final service,” the statement reads. “It has been a wonderful but challenging 9 months and we thank all of our fans and friends for their support and patronage.”
Before you get too bummed, though, let us remind you of the good news.
First, you can still enjoy Nasajon’s creations at Beaker & Gray. Second, the statement hinted mysteriously at sharing “some exciting news soon.”
Here’s hoping it’s about where we can find those bagel bites.
Comments