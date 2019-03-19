Don’t call it a food court: This Miami mall just got a fancy food hall

Sunset Place dining just got a big upgrade.
The food hall Yumbrella has opened at the South Miami mall, and while we have in the past had a little fun at the expense of the shopping complex, we have to admit there are some interesting names on the food hall list.
Yumbrella features six eating concepts and the craft liquor bar Tonic, which offers a speakeasy vibe. The 6,500-square-foot food hall comes with a stage for musical performances and karaoke as well as a private event space.
Here’s where you can eat there:
Cracked by Chef Adrianne: You’ll get to try some of the same signature dishes you’ll find at Chef Adrianne’s Cracked at the Wharf (this is the second location), including the legendary free-range chicken sandwich with “cracked sauce”, slaw and pickles on a Zak the Baker bun.
Dr. Limon Express: Think Chef Carlos Brescia-approved ceviche specialties, such as Dr. Limon’s beloved Peruvian sushi rolls.
Killer Melts: Expect hand-crafted grilled cheese and burgers. One favorite from this Kendall spot: bacon, melted cheddar and mac and cheese, served on garlic toasted country bread.
Noods: This noodle bar serves up specialties like roast pork chow mein.
King of Racks BBQ: The place for slow-cooked ribs. Who doesn’t need slow-cooked ribs?
The Beverly: Get your dessert on with craft ice cream and freshly baked desserts like the brown butter white chocolate tres leches and croissant bread pudding. You’ll need an extra hour on the Peloton, but it’ll be worth it.
Yumbrella
Where: Sunset Place, 5701 Sunset Dr, South Miami
Open: 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays; 11-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
