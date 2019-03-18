This Miami pizza place is celebrating its one-year anniversary by giving away free pizza. Grazie!

In Miami, the grandmother of all pizzas comes from Argentina by way of Naples, Italy.
Huh?
A year ago, Graziano’s, the SoFlo restaurant group started by Argentine food lovers, opened its first and only pizzeria, Lucia Pizzeria. It is named after the grandma of the owner/managing director Leo Graziano.
Lucia grew up in Naples, so she knew pizza.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
And if you don’t know Lucia’s, you can get to know them as the restaurant celebrates its one year anniversary on Thursday, March 21.
The celebration includes offering all guests a free Margherita Pizza with the purchase of any specialty pizza. Among those: the Lardo e Uova with lardo, parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh egg; or the Speciale with cooked ham, grilled red peppers, green olives and fresh mozz.
Lucia Pizzeria
8755 SW 72nd St, Miami
Comments