This Miami pizza place is celebrating its one-year anniversary by giving away free pizza. Grazie!

By Lesley Abravanel

March 18, 2019 02:20 PM

In Miami, the grandmother of all pizzas comes from Argentina by way of Naples, Italy.

Huh?

A year ago, Graziano’s, the SoFlo restaurant group started by Argentine food lovers, opened its first and only pizzeria, Lucia Pizzeria. It is named after the grandma of the owner/managing director Leo Graziano.

Lucia grew up in Naples, so she knew pizza.

Lucia_STG_7070 copy web_-¬Stephan Goettlicher.jpg
Stephan Goettlicher

And if you don’t know Lucia’s, you can get to know them as the restaurant celebrates its one year anniversary on Thursday, March 21.

The celebration includes offering all guests a free Margherita Pizza with the purchase of any specialty pizza. Among those: the Lardo e Uova with lardo, parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh egg; or the Speciale with cooked ham, grilled red peppers, green olives and fresh mozz.

Lucia Pizzeria

8755 SW 72nd St, Miami

