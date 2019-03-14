Food

Upgrade alert: Aventura Mall is getting an outpost of this Michelin-starred chef's New York restaurant

By Lesley Abravanel

March 14, 2019

Behold The Loyal’s signature Piedmontese burger featuring the 22-step tomato. Handout
Aventura Mall is trading the Michelin Man at Sears for a restaurant by a Michelin-starred chef.

The Esplanade at Aventura just announced plans for the opening of The Loyal by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, an outpost of his Bleeker Street spot in NYC that serves upscale American fare. Fraser’s other highly regarded hot spots include the now-closed Dovetail, farm-to-table Narcissa, just opened French, Asian and Latin-inspired 710 West, and vegetable-focused Nix.

The Esplanade location marks Fraser’s first foray out of Manhattan.

Comfort food highlights include appetizers such as Black Bass Ceviche and Wagyu Steak Tartare; pastas include truffle polenta and spicy pork rigatoni; and entrees from Long Island Duck to his signature Piedmontese burger featuring the mysteriously named 22-step tomato, which the New York Times says “helps the burger so much that it becomes the whole point.” The burger, however, does come with duck tots, which are a whole lot less mysterious.

“The Loyal plays on my nostalgia for the American brasseries and taverns I worked at during the beginning of my career, but re-invented for today’s diners,” said Fraser. “Esplanade at Aventura felt like the perfect fit because they’re creating a unique and approachable upscale culinary experience that not only captures the essence of what I try to do, but also allows me to present my craft to an entirely new audience.”

Think of duck tots the next time you’re sitting in mall traffic.

