Already? Chuy’s closed one of its three Miami locations after only six months

Just six short months after its much anticipated opening, a splashy affair that offered the first 50 customers free food for a year, Austin-based Tex-Mex spot Chuy’s quietly and suddenly shuttered its restaurant on Flagler Street.
The Flagler location opened its doors in August 2018, less than a year after the first Miami location in Doral and a month after a second opened in Kendall. By January 13 it was no more.
We contacted Chuy’s to find out if the 50 people eating free food put them out of biz. Turns out that Doral and Flagler locations were competing. From Chuy’s corporate offices: “After much consideration, we made the decision to close our Chuy’s located at 7705 West Flagler Street. We opened three Miami locations within the year, and our Flagler and Doral restaurants were located too close together. We were not able to draw our customers to both locations.”
But if you love the indulge in Chuy’s Tex Mex eats, they plan to continue their South Florida takeover and are going to “continue to look for additional locations in the Miami area.”
Just make sure they aren’t too close to each other.
