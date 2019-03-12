This ‘breakfast all day’ spot is opening soon in downtown Miami

Brunch is great, but there’s something to be said about actual breakfast joints, serving the most important meal of the day all day long. Breakfast for lunch, breakfast for dinner and breakfast for breakfast without having to rush your lazy self out of bed before the eggs give way to the burgers. Soon to be taking care of breakfast business in downtown Miami is The Egg Spot, the latest from the crew behind The Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill, opening some time this spring at 228 SE 1st Street.
The Egg Spot will be cracking yolks all day long, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, offering counter service and signature dishes including The Matador--cage free scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, Butcher Shop fresh chorizo, and chipotle aioli on a warm brioche bun.
Then there’s Son of a Butcher--fried egg, Butcher Shop-smoked brisket, pickled onions, chimichurri aioli on a warm brioche bun. Or you can try the Power Bowl -- roasted butternut squash, roasted kale, quinoa, two eggs, salsa verde and goat cheese, among many other dishes. This is not your grandpappy’s Moons Over My Hammy (but yum).
The Butcher Shop spin-off will also feature its meatiest hits including its award winning bratwurst and signature brisket, chuck, short rib blend burger.
There will also be an Illy coffee bar, fresh squeezed and cold pressed juices as well as mimosas, white wine sangria, and craft beers on draft and bottles.
“The Egg Spot is a bit of a dream come true in the sense I’ve always wanted to open up a breakfast spot,” states Fred Niznik, co-owner. “When the opportunity arose, my dad and I knew it was the natural next step after having such success with our weekend brunch specials over at The Butcher Shop in Wynwood.”
