Marlins Park is upping its food game this season. Here are the 5 best new things we tried

Your dining options at Marlins Park just got a reboot.
On Tuesday, the park’s resident chef Michael Finizia rolled out a sampling of so called Familia Fave food options, including a spanking new 305 menu, a nod to our city’s area code and a reflection of the current prices. Hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels and nachos all cost just $3 all season long; pork tacos and a 12 ounce cup of domestic beer cost $5 apiece.
“To me, quality by way of simplicity is an art form,” said Finizia. ”Using the purest ingredients at peak ripeness lets my creativity run wild and gives me a chance to showcase the perfection of great ingredients in delicious, thoughtfully crafted dishes.”
If you want to go a different route from culinary ballpark staples, a ton of local vendors have jumped into the game. So once season starts up again March 28, you’ll be able to munch on various new offerings from such restaurants as Miami’s Best Pizza, Novecento, SuViche and Pincho. There’s also a world class chef in the mix, with eats from Jose Andres’ restaurants Butterfly Tacos y Tortas and La Pepa.
Here are the five best things we tried:
Pizza from Miami’s Best
This is a no-brainer. The Coral Gables vet has the exquisite marriage of crispy and cheesy down to a science, and has since 1970. Plain, please.
SuViche’s Marlins Roll
Sushi at the ballpark? Why not? We’re in Miami. Try the Marlins Roll from SuViche: shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, drizzled with eel sauce.
Hongo Tacos from Butterfly Tacos y Tortas
Hey, vegetarians, you weren’t left out. Chef Andres’ hongo tacos are off the menu of his D.C. based Mexican eatery. Inside this foldable delight are grilled king trumpet mushrooms with soy like Maggi sauce, serrano pepper salsa and guacamole.
Choripan from Novecento
Sure, you could be unremarkable and order a plain ‘dog. But as long as Novecento is on premises, live a little. Their Choripan is a (pardon the expression) home run: Argentinean sausage, topped with onion-drenched salsa criolla.
Fruity Pebbles Pretzels
Time for dessert. Yes, those are Fruity Pebbles cereal atop a hand rolled hot pretzel. Genius. Get it at Sweets from Levy, the in house concession company. You’ll be glad you did.
