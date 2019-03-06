Food

Jimmy’z Kitchen is closing in Wynwood. ‘We didn’t think that things would get so expensive.’

By Lesley Abravanel

March 06, 2019 02:42 PM

Jimmy’z Kitchen in Wynwood is closing its doors. The rent got to be too high.
Miami’s master of mofongo, Chef Jimmy Carey, was a pioneer in Wynwood. He opened Jimmy’z Kitchen, his fast-casual paean to Puerto Rican, Spanish, Latin and Caribbean cuisine in the up-and-coming neighborhood in 2011, way before it was a hotbed of action and culinary excellence.

Jimmy’z Kitchen in Wynwood opened in 2011, before Wynwood became a dining and nightlife destination.
The place did so well, it expanded eventually to South Beach so the beach peeps didn’t have to fight traffic and schlep over the causeway for their ‘fongo fix.

And after successful stints at various events at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Carey has shuttered the Wynwood spot, the original.

What gives? The rent, obviously. According to Carey, their space was too big for the concept and “the rent didn’t make any more sense.”

Who would have thought that the South Beach location could survive, while in Wynwood, the pioneering fast casual spot couldn’t survive? “Landlords are not working with small business owners,” said Carey. “We didn’t think that things would get so expensive.”

For now Carey is looking for opportunities in the Atlanta area and Wynwood continues full steam with development, leaving behind the vendors and restaurants that put it on the map. “It’s unfortunate,” said Carey, “but we feel we did a good thing for the community.”

