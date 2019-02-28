Coconut Grove just got sweeter. Fireman Derek’s pie shop is finally opening

Coconut Grove, your diet is over.
The new Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, which announced a second location on Main Highway last year, opens March 1. Expect more of the same pies, cookies and cakes that made Derek Kaplan’s original spot in Wynwood such a hit with locals and out-of-town dessert hunters.
The new 36-seat bake shop — twice the size of the original — puts Kaplan’s pies within reach of more Miamians and in the neighborhood where Kaplan has lived for the last 10 years.
Kaplan combines, rich, decadent flavors in his pies.
Just some of Miami’s favorites: The Salted Monkey combines chocolate ganache, white chocolate peanut mousse, bananas and pretzels. S’mores pie is chocolate ganache topped with torched marshmallow. Nutella pie features a hazelnut chocolate mousse. And the Salted Caramel pie is rich, sticky decadent wedge.
The new pie shop will also will feature a kind of Blizzard, where customers can choose their favorite pie, brownie or cookie and have it blended together with ice cream to make a thick, sweet frozen treat.
“It’ll be a real fun interactive experience and I’m excited about it,” Kaplan said.
The new pie shop also has history for Fireman Derek’s co-founder, Kim Murdock, the widow of Kaplan’s close friend, fellow firefighter Patrick Murdock.
She owned the Tavern in the Grove, where she met her late husband, who was a fellow City of Miami firefighter with Kaplan. Murdock died of heart complications in 2013 but had always told his wife he wanted to help Kaplan open a pie shop.
Murdock and Kaplan went into business together in 2014, and their pie business boomed.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
New location: 3435Main Highway, Coconut Grove
