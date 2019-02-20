It’s not too late to buy tickets to these 10 South Beach food festival events

So your tax return came in early and you’re ready to splurge on the South Beach Wine & Food Festival? Let us show you the way.
This late in the game, many of the intimate dinners and top-dollar tickets to the five-day food festival have already sold out. But there are some great events, some costing less than $100 a ticket, that are still available.
Here are 10 events to which you can still buy tickets:
Friday
A taste of Italy: Join “Chopped” host Marc Murphy for a walk-around event at Casa Tua Cucina, the off-shoot of the South Beach mainstay now in its very own food hall at Bickell City Centre.
Tickets: $95, Sobewff.org/cucina
Saturday
Guy Fieri’s beachside barbecue: The rock star of Flavortown hosts this beach bash, with more than 30 grill masters showing their skills. Expect music by Grammy-nominated country singer Cassadee Pope, winner of “The Voice.”
Tickets: Sobewff.org/bbq
Tommaso De Simone and Paolo Dorigato dinner: Chef of the Amalfi Coast restaurant Lo Scoglio comes to the festival for the first time, paired with Northern Italian expert Dorigato, of Le Cirque and Cipriani.
TIckets: $250, Sobewff.org/dolce
Laurent Tourondel and Gregory Gourreau dinner: The Betsy is the setting for a lavish French-inspired dinner between two notables, Gourreau, the head of South Beach’s Juvia, and Tourondel, the man behind LT Steak & Seafood.
Tickets: $250, Sobewff.org/lt
Midnight eats with Debi Mazar and Rev Run: Española Way gets dressed up for the occasion as actress Mazar and her chef husband Gabriele Corcos lead the walk-around dining event along the picturesque two-block street, with tunes by Run DMC’s Rev Run.
Tickets: $95, Sobewff.org/midnight
Sweets & Beats: It’s a dessert party with “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro leading a sweets bacchanalia. It’s treats from around the country and beats by DJ Irie at this party at the National Hotel.
Tickets: $95, Sobewff.org/dessert
Sunday
Wine tasting by The Calling: Veteran sports commentator Jim Nantz and wine veteran Peter Deutsch combined to start this new label and they’ll be guiding diners through six different wines, including their 2014 Our Tribute cabernet.
Tickets: $85, Sobewff.org/ws11
Grand Tasting Village on Ocean Drive: It’s the mother of the drinking and tasting events, with more than 80 wines and 50 restaurants, from 3-5 p.m. All you can eat and drink with the ocean as the backdrop, with beats by Ludacris.
Tickets: $100, Sobewff.org/oceandrive
Bacardi beach carnival with Andrew Zimmern: It’s the party to end the festival, with limitless drinks and bites beachside behind the Ritz Cartlon, hosted by James Beard award winner and man-about-town Zimmern.
Tickets: $115, Sobewff.org/carnival
Wine Spectator’s organic wine seminar: Taste 10 different organic wines and learn what makes them distinct in this seminar by Gérard Bertrand, who showcases wines from his top estates, including the largest organic vineyard in France.
Tickets: $85, Sobewff.org/ws13
