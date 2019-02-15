Michael Schwartz created this Brickell Italian restaurant — but it’s not his anymore

Fi’lia was supposed to be the restaurant where James Beard award winner Michael Schwartz put his spin on the Italian American classics of his youth — but as of Friday, it won’t be Schwartz’s vision in the kitchen.
Schwartz and the SBE Entertainment Group, which developed Fi’lia together, have split, Schwartz said Friday. SBE will take his name off the Brickell restaurant at 1300 S. Miami Ave. in the SLS hotel and eventually change the menu he developed. Schwartz was not involved at another Fi’lia SBE opened in Miami Beach in January and the menu is completely different from its Brickell cousin.
“We put a lot of heart and soul into it. It’s unfortunate, but life goes on,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz will retain ownership of a Fi’lia at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, Bahamas, because of a different ownership deal, he said. But SBE has the rights to open more Fi’lia restaurants without Schwartz’s input.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The Miami Herald emailed SBE for a comment and the company hasn’t responded. The Related Group sold the SLS in January for $43 million, according to The Real Deal, and Schwartz said that hastened the split with SBE, which ran the Brickell restaurant.
Fi’lia earned 3.5 out of 4 stars (Excellent) from the Miami Herald in March 2017 and called it “the newest gem in Schwartz’s jewel box.”
Schwartz, meanwhile, is on to other projects. He is expanding his Genuine Pizza, formerly Harry’s Pizzeria, to Aventura, Miami Beach and Atlanta. He is planning a Cleveland location for Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink, which earned him the 2010 James Beard Foundation award for best chef in the South for the restaurant in the Design District.
Comments