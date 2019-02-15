Eat your way around the world at these South Beach food and wine festival events

One of the great things about the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is that the food world comes to us every year.
It’s a chance to taste dishes from far-flung locales and ethnic traditions at the festival, which runs Feb. 20-24. We’ve combed the fest’s lineup and come up with the best events showcasing food from around the world, for those looking to glean some culture along with delicious eats.
A Miami-California Asia connection
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Vietnam native Charles Phan, the mastermind behind the award-winning Slanted Door in San Francisco and the 2004 James Beard Award-winner (Best Chef: California), will bring his Asian culinary stylings to the posh Novikov Miami. Here’s hoping Phan brings some of his career-making dishes like spicy lemongrass chicken and Shaking Beef to the multi-course extravaganza.
Feb. 21, 7:-10:00 p.m., Novikov Miami, 300 S Biscayne Blvd.
Tickets: Sobewff.org/novikov/
A taste of Jamaica
There’s no one better suited to host this event than local celeb chef Cindy Hutson and her partner Delius Shirley. Together the Ortanique on the Mile team will collaborate with more than a dozen chefs on a night that will pay homage to best in Caribbean cooking.
Look out for local faves like Chef Creole’s Wilkinson “Ken” Sejour, Hugh Sinclair a.k.a. Chef Irie Spice and National Hotel Executive Chef Matthew McDonald. Rounding out the night will be music provided by DJ Irie, with plenty of cold Red Stripe with the beautiful National Hotel as the backdrop.
Feb. 22, 8-10:30 p.m., National Hotel, 1677 Collins Avenue
Tickets: Sobewff.org/jamaican/
Rock ‘n Roll: An Asian Night Market hosted by Adam Richman
If dim sum and noodles are your thing then get your chopsticks ready for more than a dozen dishes created by chefs like Pablo Zitzmann of South Miami’s No Name Chinese, Benjamin Murray of Pao and Alex Becker of Kuro. Plenty of Gekkeikan Sake and House of Suntory drinks will give you the liquid courage needed to step up to the karaoke mic — which will of course, be ready and waiting at this Asian-themed bash.
Feb. 22, 10 p.m. to midnight. Dune at Auberge Beach, 2200 N Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Tickets: Sobewff.org/dune/
Cajun cooking master class and lunch
Take a crash course in Cajun cuisine presided over by Cody and Samantha “Sam” Carroll, the dynamic husband and wife duo who serve as hosts of Cajun Aces on Food Network. They’ll share their knowledge of Bayou-based seasons of farming, hunting and fishing at home. After class, guests will enjoy a lunch rooted in rich Cajun traditions and paired with drinks from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio.
Feb 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. TRP Taste 1, West Las Olas Blvd., Suite 100, Fort Lauderdale
Tickets: Sobewff.org/cajun/
Comments